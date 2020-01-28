Cts Corp has the Highest Beta in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (CTS, MEI, PKE, KE, TTMI)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Cts Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Following is Methode Elec with a a beta of 1.2. Park Electrochem ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Kimball Electron follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.1.
