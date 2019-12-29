Csx Corp has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Railroads Industry (CSX, UNP, GWR, NSC, KSU)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Csx Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 80.3. Following is Union Pac Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 68.2. Genesee & Wyomin ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 65.1.

Norfolk Southern follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 60.1, and Kansas City Sout rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 57.7.

