Csx Corp Falls 1.46% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Csx Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.63 to a high of $72.28. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.09 on volume of 749,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Csx Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.02 and a high of $80.73 and are now at $71.88, 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

