Crown Holdings I Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.75%

Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.00 to a high of $65.22. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $63.08 on volume of 442,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Crown Holdings I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.19 and a high of $80.56 and are now at $63.40, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.