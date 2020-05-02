Crown Holdings I Rises 2.06% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Crown Holdings I (NYSE:CCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.69 to a high of $79.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.48 on volume of 653,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Crown Holdings I and will alert subscribers who have CCK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Crown Holdings I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.13 and a high of $79.37 and are now at $78.57, 60% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.