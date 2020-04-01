Crown Holdings I has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (CCK, OI, SLGN, BERY, BLL)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Crown Holdings I ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.0. Owens-Illinois is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4. Silgan Holdings ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1.

Berry Global Gro follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7, and Ball Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6.

