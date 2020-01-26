Cross Country He has the Highest Earnings Yield in the Health Care Services Industry (CCRN, MD, CVS, ESRX, DGX)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Cross Country He ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 25.8%. Following is Mednax Inc with a an earnings yield of 10.4%. Cvs Health Corp ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 7.7%.

Express Scripts follows with a an earnings yield of 6.3%, and Quest Diagnostic rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mednax Inc on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.01. Since that recommendation, shares of Mednax Inc have risen 11.5%. We continue to monitor Mednax Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.