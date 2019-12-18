Crocs Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.50%

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.68 to a high of $39.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.38 on volume of 312,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Crocs Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.36 and a 52-week low of $17.52 and are now trading 123% above that low price at $39.15 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 72.9%. We continue to monitor CROX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.