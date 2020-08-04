Crocs Inc has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Footwear Industry (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $237,000. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a an RPE of $474,000. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $567,000.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a an RPE of $595,000, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $628,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Deckers Outdoor on March 24th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $121.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Deckers Outdoor have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor Deckers Outdoor for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest revenue per employee crocs inc nike inc -cl b deckers outdoor skechers usa-a steven madden