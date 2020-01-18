MySmarTrend
Crocs Inc has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Footwear Industry (CROX, DECK, SKX, NKE, SHOO)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -259.3%. Deckers Outdoor is next with a ROE of 779.4%. Skechers Usa-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 1,110.5%.

Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a ROE of 1,603.3%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,643.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 92.3%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Ticker(s): CROX DECK SKX NKE SHOO

