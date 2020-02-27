Crocs Inc has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Footwear Industry (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a forward earnings yield of 2.6%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.0%.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%.
