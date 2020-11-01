Crocs Inc has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Footwear Industry (CROX, SKX, DECK, NKE, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.
Crocs Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 113.0%. Following is Skechers Usa-A with a EBITDA growth of 31.5%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 31.5%.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a EBITDA growth of 15.4%, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 13.5%.
