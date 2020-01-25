Crocs Inc is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a forward earnings yield of 2.3%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.3%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.5%.
