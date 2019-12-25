Crocs Inc is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a an earnings yield of 2.3%. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.2%.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a an earnings yield of 4.4%, and Steven Madden rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 5.3%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 79.4%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest earnings yield crocs inc nike inc -cl b deckers outdoor skechers usa-a steven madden