Crocs Inc is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (CROX, NKE, SHOO, SKX, DECK)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.
Crocs Inc ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 2.7. Nike Inc -Cl B is next with a a current ratio of 2.9. Steven Madden ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 3.1.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a a current ratio of 3.5, and Deckers Outdoor rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 5.2.
