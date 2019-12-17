Crocs Inc is Among the Companies in the Footwear Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CROX, NKE, DECK, SKX, SHOO)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Crocs Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 51.60. Following is Nike Inc -Cl B with a a forward P/E ratio of 36.83. Deckers Outdoor ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 27.20.
Skechers Usa-A follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.62, and Steven Madden rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.24.
