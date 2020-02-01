Cree Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (CREE, MTSI, IPHI, FSLR, OLED)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Cree Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 259.6%. Macom Technology is next with a future earnings growth of 109.4%. Inphi Corp ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 107.2%.

First Solar Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 91.1%, and Universal Displa rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 79.7%.

