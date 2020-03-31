Cree Inc has the Highest EPS Growth in the Semiconductors Industry (CREE, MX, DIOD, SIGM, INTC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Cree Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 833,333.3%. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp is next with a EPS growth of 17,374.3%. Diodes Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,562.5%.

Sigma Designs follows with a EPS growth of 2,500.0%, and Intel Corp rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,013.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Intel Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Intel Corp in search of a potential trend change.