Cree Inc Falls 4.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $48.24 to a high of $50.13. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.56 on volume of 391,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Cree Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $69.21 and a 52-week low of $40.46 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $49.13 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

