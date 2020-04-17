Cree Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (CREE)

Cree Inc shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 0.3% to $35.59. Today's volume of 2.3 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cree Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cree Inc in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Cree Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.77 and a high of $69.21 and are now at $35.59, 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.