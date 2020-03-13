Credit Acceptanc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.38%

MySmarTrend
Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $359.17 to a high of $391.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $362.62 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Credit Acceptanc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $359.17 and a high of $509.99 and are now at $363.33. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 0.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Credit Acceptanc and will alert subscribers who have CACC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

