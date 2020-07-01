Credit Acceptanc has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Consumer Finance Industry (CACC, COF, WRLD, AXP, DFS)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Credit Acceptanc ranks highest with a FCF per share of $28.60. Capital One Fina is next with a FCF per share of $27.19. World Acceptance ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $24.42.
American Express follows with a FCF per share of $14.13, and Discover Financi rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $13.34.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Credit Acceptanc and will alert subscribers who have CACC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest free cash flow per share credit acceptanc capital one fina world acceptance american express discover financi