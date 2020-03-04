MySmarTrend
Credit Acceptanc Falls 7.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:55pm
By Nick Russo

Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $212.71 to a high of $235.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $223.30 on volume of 160,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Credit Acceptanc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Credit Acceptanc in search of a potential trend change.

Credit Acceptanc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $509.99 and a 52-week low of $199.00 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $224.82 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.07% lower and 3.98% lower over the past week, respectively.

