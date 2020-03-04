Credit Acceptanc Falls 7.14% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $212.71 to a high of $235.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $223.30 on volume of 160,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Credit Acceptanc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $509.99 and a 52-week low of $199.00 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $224.82 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.07% lower and 3.98% lower over the past week, respectively.