Credit Acceptanc is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (CACC, SC, DFS, GDOT, ENVA)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Credit Acceptanc ranks highest with a ROE of 3,524.2%. Santander Consum is next with a ROE of 2,118.5%. Discover Financi ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,025.6%.
Green Dot Corp-A follows with a ROE of 1,516.0%, and Enova Internatio rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,507.7%.
