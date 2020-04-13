Credit Acceptanc is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CACC , LC , ECPG , ALLY , SC )

Below are the top five companies in the Consumer Finance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Credit Acceptanc (NASDAQ:CACC ) ranks first with a gain of 16.60%; Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC ) ranks second with a gain of 14.18%; and Encore Capital G (NASDAQ:ECPG ) ranks third with a gain of 11.03%.

Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) follows with a gain of 10.58% and Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.43%.

