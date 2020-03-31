Cracker Barrel has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Restaurants Industry (CBRL, ARMK, DFRG, BOJA, DRI)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest sales growth.

Cracker Barrel ranks lowest with a sales growth of 47.9%. Aramark is next with a sales growth of 130.8%. Del Frisco'S Res ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 277.2%.

Bojangles' Inc follows with a sales growth of 292.5%, and Darden Restauran rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 341.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Darden Restauran. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Darden Restauran in search of a potential trend change.