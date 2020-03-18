Covenant Trans-A is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CVTI , JBHT , LSTR , R , WERN )

Below are the top five companies in the Trucking industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Covenant Trans-A (NASDAQ:CVTI ) ranks first with a gain of 13.15%; Hunt (Jb) Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT ) ranks second with a gain of 13.15%; and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR ) ranks third with a gain of 13.00%.

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R ) follows with a gain of 12.77% and Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.72%.

