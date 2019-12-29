Covanta Holding is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (CVA, WM, CLH, SRCL, ECOL)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Covanta Holding ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 590.9. Following is Waste Management with a a debt to equity ratio of 157.7. Clean Harbors ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 138.8.

Stericycle Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 124.9, and Us Ecology Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 109.0.

