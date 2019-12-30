Covanta Holding is Among the Companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (CVA, CECE, WM, ECOL, HCCI)

Below are the three companies in the Environmental & Facilities Services industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Covanta Holding ranks highest with a an RPE of $488,000. Following is Ceco Environmntl with a an RPE of $371,000. Waste Management ranks third highest with a an RPE of $344,000.

Us Ecology Inc follows with a an RPE of $332,000, and Heritage-Crystal rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $308,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Covanta Holding and will alert subscribers who have CVA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.