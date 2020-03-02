Cousins Prop Rises 1.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Cousins Prop (NYSE:CUZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.05 to a high of $41.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.31 on volume of 117,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cousins Prop has traded in a range of $2.14 to $41.95 and is now at $41.27, 1,829% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 3.3%.

