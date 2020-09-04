Cousins Prop has the Highest Sales Growth in the Office REITs Industry (CUZ, CIO, DEA, ARE, HPP)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Cousins Prop ranks highest with a sales growth of 7,984.8%. Following is City Office Reit with a sales growth of 4,695.8%. Easterly Governm ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,490.5%.

Alexandria Real follows with a sales growth of 2,239.2%, and Hudson Pacific P rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,383.6%.

