Coupa Software I Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.77%

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.88 to a high of $133.29. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $99,999.00 on volume of 501,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Coupa Software I on March 17th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.00. Since that recommendation, shares of Coupa Software I have risen 6.2%. We continue to monitor COUP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Coupa Software I share prices have been bracketed by a low of $87.31 and a high of $178.00 and are now at $125.04, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.