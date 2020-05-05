Coupa Software I Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.06%

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $179.01 to a high of $187.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $180.54 on volume of 652,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coupa Software I have traded between a low of $97.55 and a high of $187.83 and are now at $186.21, which is 91% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

