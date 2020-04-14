Coupa Software I Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 11.08%

Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.37 to a high of $154.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 11.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.32 on volume of 926,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Coupa Software I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $178.00 and a 52-week low of $88.97 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $152.74 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coupa Software I and will alert subscribers who have COUP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.