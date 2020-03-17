Coupa Software I is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (COUP , TWLO , LOGM , EBAY , AKAM )
We looked at the Internet Software & Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP ) ranks first with a gain of 0.59%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a loss of 0.20%; and Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM ) ranks third with a loss of 2.71%.
Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) follows with a loss of 3.97% and Akamai Technolog (NASDAQ:AKAM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 4.77%.
