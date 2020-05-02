MySmarTrend
Coty Inc-Cl A Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (COTY)

Written on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 11:06am
By Nick Russo

Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A are trading up 17.5% to $12.50 today on above average volume. About 4.0 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 3.9 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $7.06 and a high of $14.03 and are now at $12.93, which is 83% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

