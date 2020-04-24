Coty Inc-Cl A Rises 3.20% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.92 to a high of $6.07. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $5.92 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Coty Inc-Cl A has traded in a range of $3.02 to $14.03 and is now at $6.18, 105% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coty Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have COTY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.