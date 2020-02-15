MySmarTrend
Coty Inc-Cl A has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, NHTC, NATR, IPAR, MED)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $12.47. Following is Natural Health with a sales per share of $16.87. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.31.

Inter Parfums follows with a sales per share of $19.87, and Medifast Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.55.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Coty Inc-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Coty Inc-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.

