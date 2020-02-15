Coty Inc-Cl A has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, NHTC, NATR, IPAR, MED)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $12.47. Following is Natural Health with a sales per share of $16.87. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.31.
Inter Parfums follows with a sales per share of $19.87, and Medifast Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.55.
