Coty Inc-Cl A has the Lowest PEG Ratio in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, USNA, NUS, MED, EL)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Usana Health Sci with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Nu Skin Enterp-A ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Medifast Inc follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Estee Lauder rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

