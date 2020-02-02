Coty Inc-Cl A has the Lowest Beta in the Personal Products Industry (COTY, USNA, REV, EL, NUS)

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Usana Health Sci is next with a a beta of 0.7. Revlon Inc-A ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Estee Lauder follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

