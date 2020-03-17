Coty Inc-Cl A Falls 11.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.47 to a high of $6.10. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.02 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coty Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have COTY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Coty Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.47 and a high of $14.03 and are now at $5.30. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.