MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Coty Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (COTY, NHTC, NATR, IPAR, MED)

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:44am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $12.47. Natural Health is next with a sales per share of $16.87. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.31.

Inter Parfums follows with a sales per share of $19.87, and Medifast Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.55.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Coty Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have COTY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share coty inc-cl a natural health nature's sunshne inter parfums medifast inc

Ticker(s): COTY NHTC NATR IPAR MED

Contact David Diaz