Coty Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (COTY, NHTC, NATR, IPAR, MED)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Coty Inc-Cl A ranks lowest with a sales per share of $12.47. Natural Health is next with a sales per share of $16.87. Nature'S Sunshne ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $18.31.
Inter Parfums follows with a sales per share of $19.87, and Medifast Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.55.
