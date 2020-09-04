Coty Inc-Cl A is Among the Companies in the Personal Products Industry with the Best Relative Performance (COTY , NUS , EPC , HLF , EL )

Below are the top five companies in the Personal Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY ) ranks first with a gain of 5.57%; Nu Skin Enterp-A (NYSE:NUS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.48%; and Edgewell Persona (NYSE:EPC ) ranks third with a gain of 3.25%.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF ) follows with a gain of 2.75% and Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

