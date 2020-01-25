Costar Group Inc is Among the Companies in the Research & Consulting Services Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (CSGP, FCN, VRSK, ACTG, HURN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Costar Group Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.2%. Following is Fti Consulting with a forward earnings yield of 2.1%. Verisk Analyti ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.5%.

Acacia Research follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.1%, and Huron Consulting rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 3.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huron Consulting on June 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $50.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Huron Consulting have risen 36.2%. We continue to monitor Huron Consulting for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.