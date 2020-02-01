Corning Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.64%

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.30 to a high of $29.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.13 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Corning Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.75 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $29.64, 11% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

