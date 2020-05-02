Corning Inc Rises 1.52% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $27.84 to a high of $28.11. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $27.60 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Corning Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.34 and a 52-week low of $26.55 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $28.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

