Corning Inc has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, IIVI, APH, BDC, VSH)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Corning Inc ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.3%. Ii-Vi Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 3.2%. Amphenol Corp-A ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.2%.

Belden Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.1%, and Vishay Intertech rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 20.8%.

