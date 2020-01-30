Corning Inc has the Highest PEG Ratio in the Electronic Components Industry (GLW, APH, DLB, VSH, IIVI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Corning Inc ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Following is Amphenol Corp-A with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Dolby Laborato-A ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Vishay Intertech follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Ii-Vi Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

