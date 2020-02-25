Corning Inc Falls 3.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $26.03 to a high of $27.20. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $26.67 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Corning Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.03 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $26.11. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

