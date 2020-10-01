Cornerstone Onde Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 4.30%

Cornerstone Onde (NASDAQ:CSOD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.06 to a high of $62.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $59.95 on volume of 189,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Cornerstone Onde has traded in a range of $49.81 to $62.66 and is now at $61.85, 24% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cornerstone Onde and will alert subscribers who have CSOD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.